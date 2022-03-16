Millwood High Freshman Hits The Shot Of A Lifetime In 3A State Title Game

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 9:42 pm

The state title game is long known for turning Oklahoma athletes into legends.

After sinking the winning shot, a Millwood freshman’s name is now in his school's athletic pantheon.

Winning the basketball game on a last second shot is the stuff dreams are made of, and at last weekend’s state tournament that dream became reality for Chance Davis.

“In your head, it’s like the whole crowd is watching, are you going to make the shot? It’s now or never, are you going to make the shot?” said Millwood freshman Chance Davis.

That shot was for the 3A state championship, a game Millwood head coach Mike Jeffries said came with some challenges.

“We had a lot of up and downs, had a lot of struggles, a lot of selfishness in the beginning,” said Millwood High School head basketball coach Mike Jeffries.

Thankfully, things started to click

“Throughout that process we all started building that trust towards the end, which was the perfect time,” said Jeffries.

Millwood made it to the state championship game, and when the team's best player fouled out, coach Jeffries called on freshman Chance Davis.

“I told him if Chance’s man sinks in on you, to kick out to Chance, and I told Chance to shoot the ball,” said Jeffries.

“It was only three seconds, so I had to think fast,” said Davis, “It was either drive baseline, drive the other way or shoot it, and I chose to shoot it,” said Davis.

Davis said when the ball left his hands, he knew it was going in.

“Immediately, because when I was warming up, it was like, I got used to the rims. So, when I let go of it, I just knew it went in,” said Davis.

Davis said he was confident in his abilities.

“I don’t think it was arrogant, I have confidence in myself,” said Davis.

The video has since gone viral.

Even so, the star of the game remains humble.

“I know I’m getting a lot of glory for it, but I wouldn’t be there without my team, and my coaching staff, and my family,” said Davis.

Davis said even though the video has gone viral, and celebrities have even reposted it, he’s more excited about having the gold ball with his team’s name on it.



