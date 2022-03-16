Langston Fire Chief In Critical Condition After Crashing Into Creek

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 10:12 pm

The chief of the Langston Volunteer Fire Department, Clint Winfrey, was critically injured in a car crash Saturday night. Law enforcement officials in the city are organizing fundraisers to help pay for his medical treatment.

Langston Police Chief Jay Hill responded to the crash on Old State Highway 33 at the Fitzgerald Creek. Winfrey was driving his personal vehicle when he struck a guardrail while passing another car. A call for a car fire went out about 10 minutes before the crash, Hill said.

“He basically jumped the creek,” Hill said, adding it took responders more than an hour to free Winfrey from his vehicle. “It was a pretty emotional and chaotic scene.”

Winfrey was stuck for more than an hour as emergency responders figured out how to safely free him without flipping the car.

“It could have slid down and flipped, or just flipped over on its roof. And that would have been catastrophic,” Hill said.

Once freed, a medical helicopter flew Winfrey to an emergency room.

Hill and the acting fire chief started an online fundraiser for Winfrey. Click here to learn more. There are plans to hold additional events to help pay for Winfrey’s extended recovery.

Hill said he’s visited Winfrey in the hospital daily since the crash, and that he can only communicate by squeezing his hand. Hill described Winfrey’s condition as “critical but stable.”

“He still has a breathing tube, feeding tubes. He’s still on a ventilator. He has some internal injuries, all of his broken ribs. He broke his sternum. He broke one of his pelvic joints, and facial fractures,” Hill said.

“Every day he’s getting a little bit better, which is encouraging.”

The police and fire departments are planning other events to encourage donations for Winfrey.







