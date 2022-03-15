News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (March 15)

Watch: News On 6's Dan Hawk Proposes To Girlfriend

A feel good moment happened over at the TU softball complex on Monday, March 14. Our own Dan Hawk popped the question to his girlfriend, now fiancee, Dorinda. He had "Will you marry me" on the scoreboard and TU mascot Goldie as well as Dan's dog, Betty, were there to take in the engagement. She said yes! A wedding date will be announced a little later. Congrats from all of us, to them.