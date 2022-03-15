×
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 5:31 pm
By:
Cassie Heiter
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 16, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 16, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Afternoon Forecast for March 15, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Afternoon Forecast for March 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 15, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 16, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Afternoon Forecast for March 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 15, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door forecast for March 15, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Watch: News On 6's Dan Hawk Proposes To Girlfriend
News On 6
A feel good moment happened over at the TU softball complex on Monday, March 14. Our own Dan Hawk popped the question to his girlfriend, now fiancee, Dorinda. He had "Will you marry me" on the scoreboard and TU mascot Goldie as well as Dan's dog, Betty, were there to take in the engagement. She said yes! A wedding date will be announced a little later. Congrats from all of us, to them.
Preparation Underway At Southern Hills For PGA Championship
Ashlyn Brothers
The PGA Championship starts in May and crews are getting Southern Hills ready.
Tulsa Police Look For Suspect After Armed Robbery On Tuesday
News On 6
One 20-year-old man was shot in the area of 13500 east 39th St. in Tulsa on Tuesday, according to police. Upon arrival of the scene, Tulsa police said they found the victim shot once in the right leg.
Watch Our 'Employ Oklahoma' Special
News On 6
They say if you love what you do you’ll never work a day in your life. Many Oklahomans are looking for new opportunities and many Oklahoma businesses are hiring. Our partners are ready to help recruit those candidates through Employ Oklahoma. It’s Oklahomans helping Oklahomans and your next opportunity could be waiting for you.
Voucher Bill Hits New Roadblock As American Farmers & Ranchers Cooperative Voice Concern
Augusta McDonnell
The controversial school voucher bill hit a new roadblock in the Oklahoma Senate. The legislation is splitting lawmakers not by party lines but by where lawmakers live.
Tulsa School Out Thousands Of Dollars After Thief Steals Classroom Equipment
McKenzie Gladney
A Tulsa school is out thousands of dollars, after a thief was caught on camera breaking into the school and stealing equipment from a classroom.
