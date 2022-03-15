Family Speaks Out After Man Found Shot To Death In NW OKC

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 5:20 pm

Family and friends are still searching for answers after a man was found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City.

It's now been a little over a week since it happened and there are still no arrests made.

It happened the morning of March 6, when Oklahoma City police got a call that a man's body was found near NW 50th and Meridian. When they got there, they found 48-year-old Travian Jefferson dead.

"I look at my phone every day waiting for that call to say it's a dream," said Jessica Jackson, Jefferson's sister. "If I could just hear his voice one more time."

Later that morning, his sister Jessica Jackson got a phone call while at a friend's house.

"They asked, is it true? And I said is what true? And they were like did Tra get killed?" said Jackson.

Jackson tried calling Jefferson's cell phone, but there was no answer. She went home and that's when she got the devastating news that he was gone.

"It was a nightmare hearing the truth that he had been killed, and just shock," said Jackson. "Can't believe it because I just talked to Tra that Tuesday."

Investigators tell News 9 Jefferson was shot to death. They say they're still trying to piece together what exactly happened that morning and who is responsible for his death.

No arrests have been made so far. Jackson says it's been frustrating and that her brother was on a good path in his life.

"Tra wouldn't bother nobody for a ride to work," Jackson said. "He would get up and walk if he had to, he was that type of person, he didn't want to put anything on anybody."

Jackson says she hopes justice can be served for her brother and is calling on anyone with information to reach out to police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.



