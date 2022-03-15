Norman PD Body Cam Captures Standoff With Armed Suspect

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 5:30 pm

The Norman Police Department released body camera video of a chase and standoff that happened last month.

Police began the February 16 chase with suspect Tracy McCullar because he was tailgating an ambulance.

The paramedic in the ambulance notified police after the car drove up behind the EMS unit with the hazard lights on while swerving back and forth.

Police found the driver and the pursuit began. Officers performed a tactical maneuver to force McCullar to a stop, that’s when police saw a knife and another person in the back seat.

Police surrounded McCullar’s car on I-35 near Robinson St. McCullar was facing south in the northbound lanes.

The woman in the back of the car was initially thought to be a suspect but police discovered she was a victim.

"There was definite communication that they could hear as far as threats being made and people calling for help," said Norman PD's Public Information Officer, Sarah Jensen.

Police convinced McCullar to drop the knife he was holding. He then climbed in the back seat as officers closed in. Officers broke out the car windows to get him out.

McCullar told police he smoked meth prior to the chase with the woman in the car.

Two officers and the victim had minor injuries but are okay. They were checked out at a local hospital and released.

McCullar faces assault, weapons and eluding charges.



