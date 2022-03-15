Oklahomans File Lawsuit Against Governor, State Over Birth Certificate Gender Designations  

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 4:34 pm

A group of transgender Oklahomans have filed a lawsuit after they were unable to attain accurate birth certificates reflecting their gender identity.

Governor Stitt ordered the state to end nonbinary birth certificates back in November of 2021. The Governor also prohibited transgender Oklahomans from changing their gender designation.

Keith Reed, the Interim Commissioner of Health and Kelly Baker, the State Registrar of Vital Records are co-defendants along with the Governor.

News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke with one of the plaintiff’s about the lawsuit and will have the full report on News 9 at 10 p.m.



