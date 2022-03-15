Senate Unanimously Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 3:18 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma’s Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) joined Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country. The Senators were joined by Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Ed Markey (D-MA) in the reintroduction.

Fifteen states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.

“Oklahomans have been through a lot in the past year—making Daylight Savings Time permanent with the Sunshine Protection Act is a simple way to allow them some extra daylight in the evenings,” Inhofe said. “We could all benefit from locking the clocks and enjoying more hours of sunshine. Ahead of this year’s ‘spring forward,’ I am proud to cosponsor this bill that will encourage recreation, benefit mental health and support the economy.”

