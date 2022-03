Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 3:33 pm

By: News 9

Car Crashes Into Business In SE Oklahoma City

A car has crashed into a business in Southeast Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near SE 29th St and Harrah Rd just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were no injuries due to the crash. A mother and her three kids were in the vehicle when it crashed.

Police are still unsure what caused the crash.