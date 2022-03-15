Charter Reform Bills Advance To The Senate

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 1:47 pm

By: News 9

Charter Reform Bills Pass On To The Senate

Three bills designed to prevent a repeat of the mismanagement at Epic Charter Schools are one step closer to approval.

In 2021, Epic Charter Schools was in hot water after the state auditor found major issues with the district's money and management.

The charter was required to return a total of $20 million in misspent public dollars to the state and is accused of hiding "excessive administration costs."

These three bills are meant to address issues just like that.

House Bill 3643 will increase transparency in the relationship between charter schools and for-profit management groups.

House Bill 3644 creates a minimum performance framework that charter schools must abide by.

Sponsors will use the framework to evaluate the school, board training, contract reviews and more.

House Bill 3645 would clarify virtual charter school attendance and truancy policies, specifying that school day and attendance policies are the same for virtual and traditional students.

The measures just passed the House, now they will go to the state Senate for consideration.