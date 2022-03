Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 1:42 pm

There's a new fast-track booking system up and running at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

It's cutting down a tedious processing time, which used to take up to three hours per person.

Those who need to surrender on a warrant and have already secured a bond can now get in and out in just 20 minutes.

That means skipping the trip into the jail's secure area, which includes a pat down and medical screen.

