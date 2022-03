Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 7:01 am

Jed's Tuesday Out The Door Forecast

It's starting a bit chilly Tuesday morning with a gusty north wind.

Tuesday afternoon looks much nicer as wind die off, skies clear and highs return into the 60s.

It'll be warmer on Wednesday as the threat for wild fires returns.

Rain chances return late in the day on Thursday, which is St. Patrick's Day!

Some areas could see over 1 inch of rainfall by Friday morning.