OMMA Meeting Discusses Oklahoma's Changing Medical Marijuana Regulations

Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 6:47 am

By: News 9

Tuesday will give a better idea of what the future of medical marijuana will look like in Oklahoma and how the state plans to crack down on illegal marijuana operations.

This is due to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will cover the implementation of the state's seed to sale tracking system, which goes into effect in May.

Several new bills are now making their way through the state legislature as well.

After a massive crack down on illegal grow operations back in February, lawmakers introduced a cluster of bills aimed at better regulating the industry.

The list of proposals includes increasing resources for law enforcement and making the OMMA a standalone agency.

Regulations would also require growers to get an inspection before getting a full license and have mandatory annual inspections.

Lawmakers say 9 of the 12 points in the plan are dedicated to stopping illegal products from going to dispensaries or out of state.

House Majority Leader Jon Echols (R) said,

“We know we have issues with human trafficking. We know we have issues with tainted product and this is the house’s plan to do something about it.”

This briefing will be run by the OMMA's new executive director Adria Berry.

It will also mark Berry's first 6 months on the job.