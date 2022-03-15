Oklahoma Children Fight To Recover From Long Haul COVID

Monday, March 14th 2022, 7:04 pm

One metro family is fighting for answers as their daughters deal with long haul COVID-19.

The two girls, Emerson and Adley Barnes, are just four and eight.

Their parents told News 9 all their issues started about a month after they were diagnosed with COVID. Now the family is having to go out of state to find help.

"We've got to fight for them," said the girls' mom Susan. "We’ve got to fight for answers."

She and her husband Chris have been trying for months to help their two daughters.

Their kids tested positive for COVID back in August.

"Within about a month Adley, our 8-year-old, started experiencing blurred vision kind of muscle spasms, back pain," said Susan.

Emerson, the youngest, started complaining of leg and back pain. The four-year-old was waking up in the middle of the night crying in pain, and then eventually Adley developed severe stomach pain.

"I told Chris I’m calling the doctor, and I’m not leaving until we get some answers," said Susan.

After constant doctors' appointments and blood work, they narrowed the girls' issues down to long haul COVID.

"We really found out there’s not a lot of help for kids the closest pediatric post COVID program is actually in Houston, Texas," said Susan.

News 9 was able to talk with Tomika Harris, a Nurse Practitioner with UT Physicians COVID Center of Excellence where the Barnes family will be going.

Harris said they've seen patients that aren't from their area. Many have been struggling with the same symptoms and issues for a long period of time. The team at UT works to develop a game plan and follow-up visits if needed.

"We'll have them go back to their PCP or a specialist where they live with that plan," said Harris.

Back here in Oklahoma OU's Chief COVID officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler, said the good news is most patients do improve over time even if it takes months or even a year.

"Sometimes it's just getting past this acute phase and getting past this initial chronic phase of the illness," said Dr. Bratzler.

He said if you are struggling with lingering COVID to make sure you do your research before entering into a treatment program.



