Monday, March 14th 2022, 5:25 pm

More Than $3.1 Billion Expected To Be Wagered On March Madness, But Is Your Office Pool Legal?

March Madness is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It's a fun way to build comradery, blow off some steam, and give everyone something to cheer for at the same time.

More than 17% of American adults are expected to place a bet on the NCAA Men’s Tournament this year. The total number bet is expected to be more than $3.1 billion, according to the American Gaming Association.

But something that many don’t consider, are office pools in violation of gambling laws?

The answer, well it depends.

Adam Childers, a labor and employment lawyer at Crowe and Dunlevy in Oklahoma City says there are some concerns about gambling in the workplace. While the state of Oklahoma has pre-filed legislation to legalize sports betting, but it is still technically illegal.

"There are old statutes the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act" Childers said. "And others that make it clear you're not supposed to sponsor that kind of workplace gambling."

Plus, there are other concerns that employers should be worried about including lower productivity and the possibly of some websites damaging a company's IT system.

However, there are still ways to make sure you don't miss out on the fun.

First, consider using non-cash prizes or filling out the bracket just for fun without betting. You should also make sure you're using your own internet and email address rather than your work email. And consider doing it on your own time instead of using company resources.

Childers says that you could taking a moment to look through your employee handbook, as many rules vary by workplace.



