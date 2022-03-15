Kingfisher High School Football Team Under State Investigation For Alleged Hazing

Monday, March 14th 2022, 10:33 pm

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating allegations of violent hazing among football players at Kingfisher High School.

“The reports of abuse are deeply troubling. A culture that enables it cannot be tolerated,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a statement. “These are serious claims and we are investigating thoroughly.”

A civil suit in Oklahoma City federal court filed by attorney Cameron Spradling on behalf of an unnamed former KHS student accuses the coaches and players of perpetuating a culture of hazing.

“Coaches had in fact sanctioned the bullying as part of the Kingfisher Football Team’s accepted culture and custom,” the lawsuit reads.

“We are aware of the allegations, investigation, and lawsuit but have no further comment at this time,” said Kingfisher Superintendent Daniel Craig

Some players, according to the lawsuit, used a taser against other students in the locker room. They also allegedly shot some players with pellet guns and paint ball guns.

The unnamed student is referred to as “John Doe No. 1” in the lawsuit and alleges Head Coach Jeff Myers was aware of the attacks in the locker room. The coaches also allegedly led drills that involved the student getting hit and tackled by other players repeatedly.

“Coaches were aware of that the guns were being shot in the locker room, and instead of stopping it, called the practice ‘breaking in the freshman,’” the lawsuit reads.

Some players, according to the lawsuit, hit the unnamed student and other teammates with towels cut at the ends into “tail-like pieces of cloth… and then wetted with water to inflict maximum pain.” In addition to the “frequent” attacks, some players urinated in other players’ helmets.

The district, head coach Jeff Myer, assistant coach Derek Patterson, and former assistant coaches Blake Eaton and Micah Nall denied all wrongdoing in a court filing.

Last month, the Kingfisher Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations, according to Chief David Catron.











