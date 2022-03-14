OKC Man Arrested After Stabbing, Pursuit

Monday, March 14th 2022, 5:14 pm

Oklahoma City police identify the man accused of stabbing a woman, then leading troopers on a chase. It ended nearly two hours away from where it all started.

Police got the call Sunday around 9 a.m. that a woman had been stabbed at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Memorial.

"When they arrived, they found a female there with numerous stab wounds," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police. "She was very seriously injured."

According to police reports, it appeared that the woman was stabbed in her eye and had injuries to her right cheek, arms, and hands.

Reports go on to say the woman's daughter told officers her mom was still married to 41-year-old Gabriel Sanchez but was going through a divorce and the two of them had been arguing all night.

The victim told police she dropped her daughter off at work the next morning and when she got back to the apartment, Sanchez approached and started stabbing her. Investigators say Sanchez took off in a black GMC truck, but they were able to track his phone.

"Oklahoma Highway Patrol spotted him a short time later in the southern part of the state," said Knight.

"They got behind him, tried to make a traffic stop on them and then they fled," said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the pursuit started in Atoka and went on for close to 20 miles along Highway 75 and ended just before they reached Durant. Troopers used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to stop the vehicle.

"It was very serious to us," said Foster. "We had to get them stopped before they got into the town of Durant, a big city."

Gabriel was arrested and booked into the Bryant County Jail before he was transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Oklahoma City police have not named the victim stabbed but tell News 9 she's expected to survive.



