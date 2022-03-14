Sassy Mama: Duke’s Hula Pie

Monday, March 14th 2022, 4:37 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is cooking up some of our favorite pies for Pi Day!

4 cups crushed Oreo cookies 1 stick unsalted butter, melted 1 gallon French Vanilla Ice Cream 2 tsp. coconut extract 1 cup macadamia nuts, divided 2 cups fudge topping Whipped cream

To make crust combine the crushed Oreos with the melted butter and press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie pan. Place the pan in the freezer. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow it to sit on your counter for about 20 minutes to soften. Put the ice cream into the bowl of a stand mixer with a dough hook. Add the coconut extract and ¾ cup macadamia nuts and mix together on medium high. Take the crust out of the freezer and scoop the ice cream into the crust and pile high. Place plastic wrap over the top of the pie and freezer overnight. Warm hot fudge topping and pour a cup of fudge over the top and return to the freezer. Serve pie slices with additional hot fudge, sprinkle with macadamia nuts and whipped cream. Enjoy!



