Monday, March 14th 2022, 3:35 pm

By: News 9

Police Pursuit Ends On I-44 Near Kelley

Oklahoma City Police Involved In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle

Oklahoma City law enforcement responded to a chase that started in the Southwest part of the city on Monday afternoon.

Officers started the chase near SW 15th and Portland Ave just before 2:45 p.m.

Officers then followed the stolen white truck on a chase through the city's major interstate systems.

The chase ended on I-44 near the Kelley Ave exit just before 3 p.m.

SkyNews9 captured video of the chase from above.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.