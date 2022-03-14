Closings
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Monday, March 14th 2022, 12:34 pm
By:
Lacey Swope
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Afternoon Forecast for March 14, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 15, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 15, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 14, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 14, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your forecast for March 15, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 14, 2022.
Jed's Monday Out The Door Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Out The Door forecast for March 14, 2022.
Monday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Monday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Top Headlines
Mother Says Her 5-Year-Old Was Left Unattended At Discovery Lab Camp
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa mom is frustrated after she says she went to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from a Spring Break camp but couldn't find her. She said her daughter was supposed to be in an assigned classroom at the Discovery Lab but ended up spending several hours downstairs unsupervised.
Families Sue City Of Muskogee Over Land Seizures
Grant Stephens
Several families in Muskogee are fed up with a legal battle with the city that's gone on for years. They claim the city improperly seized land and destroyed buildings - but the city said it did nothing wrong.
Surveillance Video Shows Tulsa Convenience Store Shootout
Jordan Tidwell
We have surveillance video of a shootout between two men that happened at a Tulsa convenience store on Friday, March 11. Police say one person is in custody. The video shows when two men started shooting at each other in the parking lot of Naifeh's convenience store on Mohawk Boulevard Friday.
Some Owasso Residents Worried About Pets As Coyote Sightings Increase
Kristen Weaver
People in Owasso say they've seen an increase of coyotes roaming around neighborhoods in the past several weeks. Of course, the coyotes have always been there. With the city growing so much growth, there are more encounters with them and people are worried about their pets.
OHP: NB US-75 To EB I-44 Ramp Closed Due To Collision
News On 6
The northbound highway-75 to I-44 eastbound ramp has been closed due to a collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office To Install 25 License Plate Reading Cameras
Emory Bryan
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office plans to set up a camera network, capable of reading license plates, to help locate specific cars connected to crimes. They’re the same Flock Safety cameras installed in several Tulsa neighborhoods, usually near entrances, to identify every car that passes by.
