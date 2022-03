Monday, March 14th 2022, 12:26 pm

By: News 9

OBI Hosts St. Patty's Day Blood Drive With Chance For Cash Prize

The OBI wants donors to try their luck this week in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Anyone who donates starting today will be entered to win a daily prize of $1000.

You can also get a free shirt and ticket to the Cowboy Museum or Zoo.

The last day to participate is Thursday.