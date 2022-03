Monday, March 14th 2022, 12:17 pm

By: News 9

Monday is National Pi Day and there's no shortage of deals to celebrate March 14th.

Members of 7-Eleven's loyalty program can pick up a whole pizza pie for $3.14.

Plus, Cicis' pizza buffet has their all you can eat pizza for the same price.

Amazon Prime members can get $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies at Whole Foods to celebrate the day as well.