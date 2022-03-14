Spring Allergies Season Is On The Way

Monday, March 14th 2022, 5:04 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

Now that the warmer weather seems to be here to stay, spring allergy season is upon us.

Cedar pollen peaks in the winter, tree pollen shows up in the spring and by the time we're almost done with that, grass pollen comes in the summer with ragweed peaks in the fall.

Because we don't have those very cold winters, Oklahoma is consistently rated as one of the worst places to live with allergies.

And unfortunately, allergies can cause all sorts of disruptions in your life, from trouble sleeping to decreased productivity.

Dr. Gregory Metz, with the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic, has tips on how to make this allergy season more comfortable.

"The first thing is having an idea of what you're allergic to," he says, "Paying attention to the seasons, so if you know what's about to happen you can plan ahead. Particularly with some of the allergy medicines, getting on top of it before you're completely flared up works better than treating it after it's already here."

He says over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal washes can work well if you use them early.

And if your allergy very bad, you should limit your time outdoors.

If none of these tips work to alleviate your symptoms, he suggests seeing a board-certified allergist so they can pinpoint what's bothering you and how to help.



