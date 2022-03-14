New Oklahoma Minor League Basketball Team Set For First Season

Monday, March 14th 2022, 11:22 am

One of Oklahoma's newest professional basketball teams, Potawatomi Fire, are giving the community some good entertainment along with allowing players to work their way into bigger opportunities.

"Great basketball, great family fun entertainment," said Head Coach of Potawatomi Fire Derrick Rowland.

Derrick Rowland has been playing and coaching for years now on the sidelines of this TBL minor League and all the expertise is benefiting Oklahoma.

"I've been recruiting for this team since October, traveling the country looking for players, and I had a good book of guys I knew in the past, and we just kept putting players together," said Rowland.

So, the league was put together of guys aged from 25 to 36, who all are getting the chance to get paid to play.

"This is a chance for me to keep it going. Age is just a number," said David Godbold, a player for Potawatomi Fire.

He has played professionally for 13 years and you might even remember him from his time at OU.

Godbold says hearing about this league starting up was a chance to continue.

"I've been gone for a while now and just getting to play in front of my family and keep the dream alive is everything," said Godbold.

He says he hopes to be a leader for the team, showing the younger guys how to handle this big chance to make their dreams a reality.

The team is focused this season on showing how well they can perform their first year.

"We're here to play basketball and win championships," said Rowland.

The team's next game is this Friday and they're based out of Shawnee.

For a full list of their schedule, click here.