'Building A Better America' Virtual Event To Hold Discussion On Oklahoma Issues

Monday, March 14th 2022, 7:10 am

'Building A Better America' Virtual Event To Hold Conversation On Oklahoma Issues

The White House is teaming up with the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative Monday to explain how President Biden's agenda will impact the state.

In addition to helping Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, President Biden said in his State of The Union address his top goals are combatting inflation and lowering the cost of living, and a new phase in the pandemic.

On Monday, we'll find out exactly what that means for Oklahoma families.

The White House and Oklahoma community partners are asking Oklahomans to attend Monday's virtual event that they are calling Building A Better America.

Attendees will have a chance to share with the White House the issues that are most important to communities in our state.

Farmers and ranchers are a big part of that.

Oklahoma's delegation says record high gas prices are pushing Republicans in Congress to criticize the Biden administration's energy policies, including the administration's decision to cancel construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, and pausing the approval of new drilling permits on federal land.

Sen. James Lankford, (R) Oklahoma said,

"The price of gasoline, just in the last 13 months, has gone up over a dollar a gallon, that wasn't because of Russia and Ukraine," said Lankford.

The virtual event starts at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

You can register for the event here.