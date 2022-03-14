Innovative Teacher: Ruby Roberson

This week's Innovative Teacher is Ruby Roberson.
Ruby Roberson teaches pre-k at Esperanza Elementary School in Oklahoma City.
She was chosen Teacher of the Year at the school for 2022.
She teaches students letters, sounds and reading by using a program called Letters Alive Zoo Edition.
The students love the program, which is taught on the computer with each letter representing an animal, and they all have a letter and a sound while the animals come to life in 3D.
Nominate an Innovative Teacher by clicking here.