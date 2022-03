Monday, March 14th 2022, 6:37 am

Jed's Monday Out The Door Forecast

Another windy day to start the work week Monday.

Clouds will build as some gulf moisture builds into the east sides of the state.

Fire danger will kick back in across west Oklahoma.

A cold front will bring north winds by late Monday.

A few storms look possible, especially in east and southeast parts of the state, with a few severe.