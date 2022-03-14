Sooners Narrowly Miss NCAA Tournament, Land As No. 1 Seed In NIT

Sunday, March 13th 2022, 9:50 pm

The late-season run for the Sooners men's basketball team got them close to the NCAA Tournament, but not close enough.

The Sooners found themselves as one of the "First Four Out" once the bracket was released on Selection Sunday.

They were so close to qualifying that, if Umoja Gibson's drive at the end of Friday's Big 12 semifinal against Texas Tech went through the hoop, they'd be in. But, the Red Raider defense stuffed Gibson and he couldn't get the shot up. Now the Sooners will shift their focus to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) where they'll host Missouri State as the 1. seed.

The day and time for tip-off have not yet been revealed.