Sunday, March 13th 2022, 9:28 pm

By: News 9

Troopers say one man died in a Payne County crash on Saturday.

The OHP said it happened near Highway 33 around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver swerved off a roadway, which caused him to overcorrect and hit a tree.

Troopers said the impact was enough to cause the truck to catch on fire.

Firefighters pronounced the driver dead on the scene and they have not released his name yet.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash.