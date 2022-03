Sunday, March 13th 2022, 10:20 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama made the announcement via his Twitter account.

Obama said that he had had a scratchy throat for a few days, but he is otherwise "feeling fine."

According to Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama tested negative for COVID.

Both Obamas are fully vaccinated and received their booster shots.