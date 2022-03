Sunday, March 13th 2022, 2:35 pm

By: News 9

US Marshals Arrest 3 Men In Connection To Sex Crime Sting

Three men, including two from Oklahoma, were arrested connected to their alleged involvement in a sex crime sting that spans at least three decades.

Jerome Teschendorf of Newalla, Vernon Williamson of Ardmore and a Florida man were the subjects of a joint operation with federal law enforcement and Florida deputies.

All are facing child sex crime complaints.