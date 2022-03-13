Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 78-Year-Old Newcastle Man

UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said James Kinneman has been located and is safe.
He was found Sunday afternoon.
Below is the original story.
-----------------------------------------
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Newcastle man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Newcastle Police Department.
Authorities said 78-year-old James Kinneman was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They believe he is wearing a baseball cap with an unknown color, a red flannel jacket and blue jeans.
Police said Kinneman is manic depressive, bipolar and considered a danger to himself. Kinneman may also have a firearm in his vehicle.
