Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 78-Year-Old Newcastle Man

Sunday, March 13th 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said James Kinneman has been located and is safe.

He was found Sunday afternoon.

Below is the original story.

-----------------------------------------

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Newcastle man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Newcastle Police Department.

Authorities said 78-year-old James Kinneman was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They believe he is wearing a baseball cap with an unknown color, a red flannel jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Kinneman is manic depressive, bipolar and considered a danger to himself. Kinneman may also have a firearm in his vehicle.

This is a developing story.