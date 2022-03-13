Warmer Weather Brings Increased Fire Threat For Sunday

Sunday, March 13th 2022, 10:29 am

By: News 9

Sunday marks the start of a warmer week of weather, but it also means a high fire danger day.

Dormant grass, strong south winds and very low humidity values will set the stage for potentially explosive fire development.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams, much of central Oklahoma will have a lot of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Temperatures will be mild and breezy tonight with lows in the 40s. Make sure you enjoy the extra hour on sunshine if you can!