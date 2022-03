Saturday, March 12th 2022, 11:06 pm

By: News 9

Millwood is no stranger to winning state titles in basketball and the Cinderella of the 2022 state tournament, Community Christian, was not going down without a fight.

Searching for the schools' first state title in 9 years, Millwood had the ball with only seconds to spare when freshman Chance Davis got the ball in the corner and put up a 3-pointer that secured the 16th title for the Millwood boys basketball program.