Saturday, March 12th 2022, 11:04 pm

By: News 9

Moore was looking for it's first state title in boys basketball on Saturday against the Edmond North Huskies in Norman.

The 6A state championship came down to the wire, but Edmond North was able to hang on and secure another state championship with a score of 56-50.

News 9's Steve McGehee shared the highlights Saturday night.