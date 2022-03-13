OKC Zoo & OBI Host Weekend Blood Drive

Saturday, March 12th 2022, 10:51 pm

Normally the zoo is a place where families and friends come to have a good time and see some animals, but it also became a place where they can do something good for their neighbors on Saturday.

Michelle Dohrwardt and her husband Terry don't just give blood every once in a while.

"Whenever it is allowed, I don't ever keep up, they just send me an email that it is time and we sign up and come back," said Dohrwardt

She used to just tag along with her husband, saying she thought she wasn't able to donate.

"I always for years I couldn't give with my husband and then with my iron, I would always get rejected," said Dohrwardt

So now she knows all the tricks,

"Don't drink tea for 48 hours prior to giving. That helps your odds of passing. The other thing is eating an Oreo cookie. I was told by a nurse that if you eat one Oreo cookie 30 minutes before they are testing your iron level it helps with boosting your iron level."

At this point for Michelle, helping save a life is fun and games.

She and her friend Melanie compete on who can give blood the fastest

"She usually beats me. This last time though I was under 5, so I got the last one," said Dohrwardt

At the end of the day, having the necessary blood on hand during an emergency is crucial in the race against time.

Emma Meyer with the Oklahoma Blood Institute said she is so grateful for the partnership with the zoo.

Anyone who donates blood between March 14 and 17 through OBI gets tickets to the OKC Zoo or the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and a T-shirt.

For more information on how to donate visit, https://obi.org/



