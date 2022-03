Saturday, March 12th 2022, 4:46 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Some May Have To Wait Longer For Their Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service said you may have to wait a little bit longer to receive your tax refund.

The agency said it is due to a backlog of more than 20 million tax returns.

The IRS said it's planning to hire 10,000 more employees to help, but filing electronically could cut your waiting time to weeks rather than months.

Tax day is April 18.