Saturday, March 12th 2022, 4:43 pm

By: News 9

Lawton Doctor Accused Of Assault At OKC Metro Bar

A Lawton doctor is accused of assaulting a woman at a Oklahoma City metro bar.

Court documents said Kamran Massoumi brought a woman back to his room at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police she started to feel dizzy and numb. Then, Massoumi tried to grope her.

The woman said she was able to escape and call a friend for help.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the doctor.