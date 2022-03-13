Saturday, March 12th 2022, 10:32 pm

By: News 9

OCDC Detainee Dies After Being Booked Earlier This Week

The Oklahoma County Detention Center said one of its detainees died in a cell Friday night.

Jail officials said detention staff were passing out medication around 8 p.m. when one of two detainees in a cell was laying on a bunk and not responding.

Life-saving efforts began and a nurse was called, but they were unsuccessful.

The detainee was identified as 48-year-old Charles Moore. Moore was booked Wednesday on multiple sexual assault complaints.

Related: Oklahoma City Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping, Drugging Woman At Lake Hefner

Authorities said they did not report any medical issues when Moore was booked into the jail earlier this week.

The state medical examiner's office will determine Moore's official cause of death.



