OCPD Ends Standoff With Burglary Suspect In Custody

Saturday, March 12th 2022, 10:44 pm

Oklahoma City Police said a man is behind bars after a long standoff with officers. It happened after the suspect allegedly broke into a gas station.

Police tell News 9 it started when the businesses alarms went off around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers quickly got to the scene.

"They did observe at least one subject rummaging around in the building," said Sgt. Amanda Heppler, with Oklahoma City Police.

Officers tried calling the suspect out but after several hours without an answer, they called a tac team to the scene.

"After a certain point, they decided to deploy tear gas and have the subject respond that way, which the subject did," Heppler said.

The man was arrested at the scene and is expected to be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. No one else was found inside the building with him and police are still investigating how exactly he got inside.

Investigators say they're glad no one was hurt.

"We're always trying to take things as slowly as we can, without escalating it unnecessarily," said Heppler. "De-escalation tactics are obviously a huge part of that, just trying to avoid injury or any type of incident."

The suspect has not been identified by police yet. It's not clear what he was trying to steal, but officers don't believe anyone else was involved in this incident.

Investigators expect to have more on this case Monday morning. They say if you have any other information, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.