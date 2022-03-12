×
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 11)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, March 12th 2022, 7:22 am
By:
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 11)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's March 11, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
Tow Truck Drivers Busy With Hundreds Of Calls After Winter Weather
Grant Stephens
AAA said it's received more than 600 calls for roadside rescues after Friday morning's snow. After the snow melted, tow truck drivers were sent out in the cold to pull cars out of ditches and off the sides of highways. Tulsa AAA crews said it made for a busy day, but it's nothing they weren't prepared for.
Tow Truck Drivers Busy With Hundreds Of Calls After Winter Weather
Grant Stephens
AAA said it's received more than 600 calls for roadside rescues after Friday morning's snow. After the snow melted, tow truck drivers were sent out in the cold to pull cars out of ditches and off the sides of highways. Tulsa AAA crews said it made for a busy day, but it's nothing they weren't prepared for.
Parents Express Concerns With Some Districts Holding In-Person Class During Storm
McKenzie Gladney
The heavy snow fell just as students across Green Country were heading to school. Some parents are upset most districts continued with in-person learning and they had to send their kids to school. Concerned parents said they woke up, watched the news, and then asked themselves, "Is my child's life worth the risk?"
Parents Express Concerns With Some Districts Holding In-Person Class During Storm
McKenzie Gladney
The heavy snow fell just as students across Green Country were heading to school. Some parents are upset most districts continued with in-person learning and they had to send their kids to school. Concerned parents said they woke up, watched the news, and then asked themselves, "Is my child's life worth the risk?"
Extras Needed For TV Show 'The Tulsa King' Starring Sylvester Stallone
News On 6
You have the chance to appear in Sylvester Stallone's new TV show, "The Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia man who gets out of prison after 25-years, then gets sent to set up shop in Tulsa. The production company is looking for extras for a number of roles when filming begins in Tulsa in just two weeks.
Extras Needed For TV Show 'The Tulsa King' Starring Sylvester Stallone
News On 6
You have the chance to appear in Sylvester Stallone's new TV show, "The Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia man who gets out of prison after 25-years, then gets sent to set up shop in Tulsa. The production company is looking for extras for a number of roles when filming begins in Tulsa in just two weeks.
Tulsa Man Tries To Steal SUV, Women Inside Fight Back Causing A Crash
David Prock
A pair of women fought back against a carjacker as he was stealing their car on Friday, says Tulsa Police.
Tulsa Man Tries To Steal SUV, Women Inside Fight Back Causing A Crash
David Prock
A pair of women fought back against a carjacker as he was stealing their car on Friday, says Tulsa Police.
View More Stories
