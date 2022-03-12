News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 11)

Extras Needed For TV Show 'The Tulsa King' Starring Sylvester Stallone

You have the chance to appear in Sylvester Stallone's new TV show, "The Tulsa King." Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia man who gets out of prison after 25-years, then gets sent to set up shop in Tulsa. The production company is looking for extras for a number of roles when filming begins in Tulsa in just two weeks.