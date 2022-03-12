Woman In Cherokee Escapes Kidnapper With Help Of Friend & A Taser 

Friday, March 11th 2022, 9:14 pm

A woman in Cherokee says she's lucky to be alive, after she was kidnapped at gun point. She says the person behind the trigger was her former boss, Clinton Green.

Eden Penoyer said Saturday morning started off like any other until Green walked into her dispensary. After she realized he had a gun, her first thoughts were do anything necessary to get home to her kids.

Security footage shows Green enter the dispensary and ask Eden if she is alone. He then asked her repeatedly to go for a ride with him. When she said no, he got louder and told her to put the "Be back later" sign up and lock the doors.

"He wanted me. I don't know what he wanted to do with me exactly. Whatever it was it wasn't going to be good," Eden said.

Eden went with him but not before she grabbed her phone and her taser. She was able to send one text a friend for help before Green noticed and took the phone.

"We are driving, and I am scared for my life at this point. I ask him what is going on, you're scaring me, please stop let me out."

According to court documents, she said she tried to jump from Green's vehicle, but he pointed the gun at her.

"He had only planned on one person dying that day but if I didn't say anything other than 'okay' it would be two," said Eden.

After they arrived at Green's home, Eden told investigators Green began to undress and she was able to grab his phone.

"I was able to sneak calling 911 tucking it underneath my arm I keep repeating his name, why did you take me to your house at gunpoint," she explained.

She told police, they then got into a struggle, and dropped the phone. She said he then lunged at her, but she tased him and ran away.

"I was told by my mom that if you're ever running from a gun point situation you never run in a straight line. All I could remember is zigzag, zigzag, zigzag, zigzag." Eden continued, “I don't even remember my feet hitting the ground."

She then waited for her friend who picked her up.

"She told me she had never heard someone screaming like that before. I instantly hit the floorboards." Eden added, "she is more than a friend. She is a soulmate."

Green is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, and gun crimes.

His bond is set at $250,000.



