Friday, March 11th 2022, 6:21 pm

Oklahoma City Woman Gets Some Help To Build Her Dream Wagon

Many people have dreams of buying a big house, or a nice car, but for Johnita Turner it was a big wagon.

Her fascination started years ago while on a trip to California

“That was a movie prop in California. It was just adorable,” said Turner.

So adorable she had to have it, but first she had to convince her husband that he wanted it as well. At the time, the couple owned a Bed and Breakfast and Johnita felt it would be the perfect addition.

“He was kind of giving in. Took him a while to give in, and we began to check and see what it was going to cost to move it from California to Oklahoma,” said Turner.

That cost to move the wagon was more than to cost of the wagon.

“He said no. We are not doing that. Put his foot down, right on top of mine, we are not doing that,” said Turner.

Sadly, she lost the love of her life to cancer after 45 years of marriage. She really had not thought about the wagon until one day at lunch with a friend.

“Kenton said Johnita I can do that,” said Turner.

“I’ve always liked a challenge and I’ve always liked creating new things and that one sounded amazing,” said Kenton Peters.

Kenton took on the challenge to build the wagon but soon realized the how big of a project he had committed to.

“It’s bigger that I thought for sure. I’ve learned so much there’s so many different aspects to it,” said Peters.

He works on the wagon in his front yard when he’s not working his full-time job. He anticipated the project would take only a few months.

“This was three years ago or maybe four, I can’t even remember it’s been so long,” said Turner.

Peters has put a lot of time into the detail of the wagon while Turner has already started buying decorations.

“We've bought lamps, and we’ve bought pillows for the bed,” said Turner.

Turner plans to proudly display the wagon on her property.

What does her family think about all of this?

“Not all my family knows I’m doing this, well they will now,” said Turner.

They both expect the wagon will be completed this summer. Turner is excited to have her 12 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren enjoying the wagon.



