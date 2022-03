Friday, March 11th 2022, 4:28 pm

By: News 9

Friday Marks 2 Years Since COVID Case At Thunder Game Began Sports Shutdown

It's been two years since a canceled Thunder game changed the landscape of sports.

The Utah Jazz were in Oklahoma City for a game when the league learned center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19.

The game was delayed before it was canceled.

The NBA later suspended the season, following other leagues, including the 2020 NCAA Tournament.