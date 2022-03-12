OCPD Undercover Operation Leads To More Arrests At Massage Parlors In Bethany 

Friday, March 11th 2022, 10:26 pm

Tips from the public about a Bethany massage parlor have the OCPD VICE Unit back undercover.

News 9 first reported on this last month, investigators said another employee is accused of offering sexual favors to customers.

OCPD made a second arrest at Balance Massage Thursday afternoon, this time it was a different employee.

“Her phrasing to me was ‘how are you, you are very pretty do you want a massage? Or I have a very nice young man in the back who will have sex with you and make you feel even better if that is something that you like,’” said Kasey Trimble whose tip prompted the first investigation back in January.

“The investigation started back in January we previously made an arrest at that location. Members of our VICE department along with the Bethany Police Department made two more arrest, one at that same parlor and a second arrest was made there at another parlor in the same 100 block on 39th street,” said

Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers headed to Blue Moon Spa around the corner two hours later on Thursday March 10th, an employee at that business offered the same service during a massage.

“Detectives went inside and paid for services for a massage, at some point the employees at those two stores attempted to commit a sexual act,” he said.

Police found out during questioning that neither of the suspects had a valid state massage license.

“They are being booked on charges of offering to engaging in prostitution. Although it is important to have the proper licensing, we are there to investigate that nothing illegal is going on in the sense of prostitution charges,” said Quirk.

Both suspects were released. Balance massage has since put a sign on their door that they will be closed until March 21.

News 9 reached out to both businesses and didn’t get a response. OCPD said they will continue to investigate as long as they get tips of illegal activity.







