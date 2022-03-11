OSBI Identifies 20-Year-Old Woman Murdered In 1995

Friday, March 11th 2022, 1:55 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it identified the remains of a woman partially buried more than 25 years ago.

Authorities identified her as 20-year-old Katrina Bentivegna of Midwest City.

OSBI's Cold Case Unit, in cooperation with its Forensic Science Center, sent DNA samples of the woman to a lab in March 2021.

OSBI agents reached out to relatives of Bentivegna for possible DNA samples to compare. The samples were a match. Bentivegna's identity was confirmed to her family.

Bentivegna's body was found near Route 66 and Highway 281 in Caddo County on April 24, 1995. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office asked for OSBI's help in the investigation.

Authorities had difficulty identifying Bentivegna's body because her feet, hands and head were missing. Her skull was discovered in 1996.

News 9's Barry Mangold will have more coming up on News 9 at 10 p.m.



