Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
30°
Feels like 18°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, March 11th 2022, 9:56 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 11, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 11, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 11, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 11)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (March 10)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (March 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Capitol Week In Review: Anti-Abortion Bills Advance, No Vote On School Choice Bill
Storme Jones
Last week was the deadline for bills to make it through their first committee, which meant it was all floor work this week in the House and Senate.
Capitol Week In Review: Anti-Abortion Bills Advance, No Vote On School Choice Bill
Storme Jones
Last week was the deadline for bills to make it through their first committee, which meant it was all floor work this week in the House and Senate.
Congressional Republicans Attack Biden On Rising Gas Prices
Alex Cameron
As gasoline prices in the United States have increased to more than $4.00 per gallon, Republicans in Congress have increased the intensity and frequency of their attacks on the administration, blaming the high prices almost entirely on what they describe as President Biden’s ‘anti-American energy policies.’
Congressional Republicans Attack Biden On Rising Gas Prices
Alex Cameron
As gasoline prices in the United States have increased to more than $4.00 per gallon, Republicans in Congress have increased the intensity and frequency of their attacks on the administration, blaming the high prices almost entirely on what they describe as President Biden’s ‘anti-American energy policies.’
Live Updates: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Northeast Oklahoma
Gabe Castillo
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma until 6 p.m. on Friday
Live Updates: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Northeast Oklahoma
Gabe Castillo
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma until 6 p.m. on Friday
Tulsa Conditions Improving After EMSA Responds To 27 Road Accidents In 8 Hours
Gabe Castillo
Winter weather is causing headaches for drivers across the metro on Friday Morning.
Tulsa Conditions Improving After EMSA Responds To 27 Road Accidents In 8 Hours
Gabe Castillo
Winter weather is causing headaches for drivers across the metro on Friday Morning.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Capitol Week In Review: Anti-Abortion Bills Advance, No Vote On School Choice Bill
Storme Jones
Last week was the deadline for bills to make it through their first committee, which meant it was all floor work this week in the House and Senate.
Congressional Republicans Attack Biden On Rising Gas Prices
Alex Cameron
As gasoline prices in the United States have increased to more than $4.00 per gallon, Republicans in Congress have increased the intensity and frequency of their attacks on the administration, blaming the high prices almost entirely on what they describe as President Biden’s ‘anti-American energy policies.’
Live Updates: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Northeast Oklahoma
Gabe Castillo
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma until 6 p.m. on Friday
Tulsa Conditions Improving After EMSA Responds To 27 Road Accidents In 8 Hours
Gabe Castillo
Winter weather is causing headaches for drivers across the metro on Friday Morning.
Tulsa Club Hotel Named On National List Of Must-Visit Historic Hotel Destinations
News On 6
The Tulsa Club Hotel has been named on a national list of eight must-visit historic hotel destinations.
Bobbie Nelson, Sister Of Country Music Legend, Dies At 91
Associated Press
Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died, her family said. She was 91.
View More Stories