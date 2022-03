Friday, March 11th 2022, 9:15 am

By: News 9

Firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in the 7000 block of Melrose Lane.

First crews on the scene reported a heavy fire coming from the structure on first arrival, but are now tending to hot spots.

No injuries were reported, according to fire crews on the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.