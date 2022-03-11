×
Winter Weather: Lacey's Early Morning Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, March 11th 2022, 4:46 am
By:
Lacey Swope
Winter Weather: Lacey's Early Morning Forecast
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your early morning forecast for March 11, 2022.
Winter Weather: Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday morning forecast for March 11, 2022.
Winter Weather: Lacey's Friday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Friday morning forecast for March 11, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 10, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 10, 2022.
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 10, 2022.
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 10, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Thursday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 10, 2022.
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 10, 2022.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
Hannah Scholl
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Thursday Morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 10, 2022.
Team Coverage: Tracking Winter Weather In Bartlesville
News On 6
Winter Weather is moving across parts of the state on Friday morning.
Green Country Schools Closed, In Distance Leaning Due To Winter Weather
Gabe Castillo
Several Green Country school districts are closing or sending students home for virtual learning ahead of Friday's winter weather.
Emilio Delgado, Luis On ‘Sesame Street’ For 45 Years, Dies At 81
Associated Press
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
Winter Weather Returns To Oklahoma
Alan Crone
Another round of winter weather is making its way into Green Country on Friday morning.
Live Updates: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Northeast Oklahoma
Gabe Castillo
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of northeast Oklahoma until 6 p.m. on Friday
Tracking A Winter Weather System; Advisory To Begin Overnight
Alan Crone
Warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies are expected before another arctic front rolls into the state this week.
