Live Updates: Winter Weather Returns To the Metro

Friday, March 11th 2022, 7:44 am

By: News 9

A winter storm moved through Oklahoma Friday morning bringing another round of snow to the Oklahoma City metro.

From Chief Meteorologist David Payne: The heaviest snow is moving through as of now (6 a.m.) but will taper off by mid-morning. News 9's storm trackers are out and about. Jeromy and Ramie Carter report that Oklahoma City metro roads are slick and hazardous Friday morning.

Current accidents include:

- Reno and Meridian, OKC - I-40 and Sunnylane - I-240 eastbound at Western - I-240 eastbound at Walker - SE 44th and Eastern - SB Portland Ave and HWY 74 near Lake Hefner Parkway and 164th (Stalled traffic light, causing delays. Avoid area if possible.) - 7:07 a.m. - I-240 and Eastern

A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties across the state until 6 p.m. Friday.

This is expected to bring snow totals around 1-2 inches and light ice under an inch across the state. These conditions are likely to cause hazardous road conditions starting early Friday morning. David Payne said the sun will come out later Friday, and the roads will improve considerably.

News 9's Caleb Califano, Tevis Hillis and Jordan Dafnis are out in the metro giving the latest updates on how the winter weather is affecting roads.

OKC Interactive Snow Map Routes: View the Oklahoma City snow routes map by clicking here.

Sam Noble Museum Closure (6:50 a.m.) - The Sam Noble Museum in Norman announced it will close Friday due to inclement weather.

OKC Zoo Closure (6:25 a.m.) - The Oklahoma City Zoo announces they will be closed Friday due to the winter weather.

ODOT UPDATE (5:55 a.m.) - Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report the start of roads becoming affected by light to moderate snow.